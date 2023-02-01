AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
John Howard's former chief of staff Tony Nutt.
John Howard's former chief of staff Tony Nutt is campaigning for an Indigenous voice to parliament. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Indigenous voice ‘yes’ vote campaign board revealed

Tess Ikonomou February 1, 2023

A former chief of staff to John Howard and a key figure in Liberal election bids will help drive the campaign for an Indigenous voice in the constitution. 

Tony Nutt has joined the board of Australians for Indigenous Constitutional Recognition, a body fundraising for the “yes” case.

Mark Textor, a veteran pollster and strategist, has also been appointed. 

Arrernte and Kalkadoon woman and film director Rachel Perkins will co-chair the board with Danny Gilbert, a founder of law firm Gilbert and Tobin.

Former Labor adviser Lachlan Harris and BHP director Catherine Tanna are also on the board.

Bipartisan support for the referendum will be key to its success.

While Labor supports the constitutional change, the Nationals are opposed and Opposition Leader Peter Dutton is weighing up whether the Liberals should take a firm “no” stance or allow MPs a conscience vote.

Calare MP Andrew Gee quit the Nationals in December, and will sit as an independent, after taking a stand in favour of the constitutional change.

Assistant Indigenous Australians Minister Malarndirri McCarthy said the government needed to reach out to conservatives across Australia, and she welcomed the appointment of Liberal heavyweights to the “yes” campaign. 

“We know that our country is pretty much conservative in terms of change, and we’ve got to really work with all people to try and encourage them to feel courageous in that change and unafraid to take the steps, because this is a significant moment,” she told the ABC.

Speaking from Perth, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reaffirmed the government planned to introduce legislation to parliament in March to set up the referendum.

He confirmed that if the bill was passed by the end of June, it meant Australians could be voting in the referendum as early as August, or as late as November.

Mr Albanese called on Mr Dutton, who will meet with the referendum working group on Thursday, to support the voice.

“I hope he goes and meets with the referendum working group … with an open mind, and – importantly as well – an open heart,” he said.

“This is something that should be well above politics.”

The government has previously said the “yes” campaign would likely begin in late February.

Last year, Mr Albanese released a draft question: “Do you support an alteration to the constitution that establishes an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander voice?”

