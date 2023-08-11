AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe.
Governor Philip Lowe has once again stressed the importance of kickstarting productivity growth. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Inflation fight not over but RBA’s confidence growing

Poppy Johnston August 12, 2023

The outgoing Reserve Bank of Australia governor has increased confidence in the central bank’s plan to beat inflation, despite a range of longer-term challenges bubbling on the economic horizon. 

During one of his final public appearances, Philip Lowe appeared to be more confident about navigating a “narrow path” between tackling high inflation and keeping as many people as possible in their jobs.

Still, he didn’t rule out more monetary policy tightening by the RBA if the situation called for it.

With his term due to end in September, Dr Lowe once again stressed the importance of kickstarting productivity growth.

“It’s the number one medium-term economic issue,” he said while giving evidence to a parliamentary committee in Canberra on Friday.

An absence of growth in labour productivity in the past three years was a problem, he added.

“If that were to continue, it means lower growth in the economy, it means small gains in asset values, it means real wage increases are very difficult, it means a smaller pie for government to provide the services that the community wants.”

Dr Lowe offered a couple of ideas to kickstart productivity, including better education and schooling, embracing the digital economy, bolstering competition policy and reforming zoning regulations.

More valuable suggestions could be found in the Productivity Commission’s five-yearly review, released earlier in the year, which included 71 recommendations, he added. 

“In my view, it should be an issue that dominates the economic discussion.”

On housing, another major issue, Dr Lowe warned against focusing on short-term solutions to affordability issues, such as rent freezes or controls and first home buyer grant handouts.

“Generally, giving people more money or capping prices doesn’t help with the balance of supply and demand in the market,” Dr Lowe said.  

The outgoing governor will be replaced by his deputy, Michelle Bullock, on September 18.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.