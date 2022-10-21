AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Man stands on flooded street in Melbourne.
Floods coupled with high energy prices will see inflation higher for longer, Treasury forecasts say. Image by Diego Fedele/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Inflation higher for longer: Treasury

Poppy Johnston October 22, 2022

The latest round of devastating floods will make inflation stickier and keep it high for longer.

Treasury forecasts released ahead of Tuesday’s federal budget still see inflation peaking at 7.75 per cent – unchanged from July predictions – but staying elevated for longer due to high energy prices and the latest round of floods.

Flooding in Tasmania, NSW and Victoria is expected to drive up fruit and vegetable costs but this inflationary effect will be somewhat offset by lower-than-expected petrol prices, hence the unchanged inflation peak.

Treasury’s budget forecast for the jobless rate has also been revised upwards from July estimates to peak at 4.5 per cent next financial year.

The jobless rate has been hovering at record low levels but rising interest rates and the slowdown in global growth is expected to lead to an uptick in unemployment. 

“The backdrop of this budget is natural disasters, a deteriorating global economy, rising inflation and growing persistent structural pressures on the budget,” Treasurer Jim Chalmers said.

“There’s no use pretending that a sharp deterioration in the global economy and rising interest rates won’t have implications for growth in Australia and the unemployment rate.”

In addition, Treasury modelling shows high commodity prices and the strong labour market are expected to keep the budget in a strong position for the next two years before these revenue boosters start tapering off.

The forecasts will show tax receipts revised upwards by more than $100 billion over the next four years.

But the bulk of this additional revenue will be front-loaded in the first two years, the department says, with higher spending in areas such as disability and higher interest costs expected to offset this effect by 2024 onwards.

Due to these spending pressures, the government expects the deficit to be larger in the last two years of the forward estimates than predicted before the election.

