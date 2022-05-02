AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Economists expect the RBA to raise the cash rate.
Economists expect the Reserve Bank of Australia to raise the cash rate at Tuesday's board meeting. Image by Steven Saphore/AAP PHOTOS
  • economy, business and finance

Inflation spike set to trigger rate rise

Colin Brinsden, AAP Economics and Business Correspondent
May 3, 2022

Economists are generally convinced the Reserve Bank of Australia will lift the cash rate at Tuesday’s monthly board meeting, which would be the first increase in more than a decade.

There has been a marked turnaround in thinking on the interest rate outlook in the past week after inflation figures proved much stronger than expected.

Annual inflation jumped to 5.1 per cent and the more interest rate-sensitive underlying inflation rate surged to 3.7 per cent – well above the RBA’s two to three per cent inflation target.

St George associate economist Jameson Coombs said the RBA cannot wait any longer to raise rates. 

“Inflation is notoriously difficult to rein back in once the genie gets out of the bottle and last week’s data is a sign the inflation genie is rearing its head,” he said.

Financial markets are fully priced for a 0.15 per cent rise in the cash rate to 0.25 per cent and is expected to be followed by increases of 0.25 per cent in subsequent months.

But not all economists are on board with a move at this meeting, particularly in the middle of a federal election campaign.

“The RBA is independent and will no doubt act as it sees fit to achieve its mandate,” HSBC chief economist Paul Bloxham said.

“But raising the cash rate 18 days before an election – the first hike in over a decade – would put the RBA right in the political mix.”

He believes it would be better to move in June by 0.4 per cent to 0.5 per cent and by which time the central bank will have seen the latest wage growth figures on May 18.

The last time the cash rate was increased during an election campaign was in 2007, a poll former Liberal prime minister John Howard went on to lose after campaigning on lower interest rates under his government.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is putting on a brave face, but Liberal campaign advertising points to rates historically being lower under coalition governments than Labor.

“The independent Reserve Bank should rightly decide where cash rates are set,” he told reporters on the campaign trail on Monday.

But he said this wasn’t about politics, it’s about what people pay on their mortgages.

“That is what I am concerned about. I mean, sometimes you guys always see things through a totally political lens. I don’t. And Australians don’t.”

An initial rate increase of 0.15 per would add around $45 per month to repayments on a $500,000 variable mortgage, but would rise by around $350 per month if the cash rate rose to 1.25 per cent by year end as some economists are predicting.

Before the RBA board meets, the weekly ANZ-Roy Morgan consumer confidence survey is released, which will capture the impact of last week’s inflation figures and the prospect of higher interest rates.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.