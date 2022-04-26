AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Memers of the public in Sydney
Economists are predicting a 1.7 per cent rise in the consumer price index for the March quarter. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • inflation and deflation

Inflation update spotlights cost of living

Marion Rae April 27, 2022

Inflation figures due on Wednesday could tip the balance for an interest rate rise as soon as next week, and put cost of living centre stage on the campaign hustings.

Higher mortgage payments will bite into household budgets, forcing Treasurer Josh Frydenberg onto the front foot on cost of living issues amid a tight federal election campaign where his own seat hangs in the balance.

The consumer price index for the March quarter is forecast by market economists to rise 1.7 per cent for a rate of 4.6 per cent for the year, up from 3.5 per cent previously.

The more crucial number is underlying inflation, which is tipped to come in at 1.2 per cent for the quarter and around 3.4 per cent year on year.

This would overshoot the Reserve Bank’s two to three per cent target range, and be sharply higher than the December quarter.

The latest RBA board minutes show the central bank is ready for inflation to breach its target, but a blowout could hasten a rise in the record low 0.1 per cent cash rate.

A rise in the official cash rate will force banks to raise borrowing costs for households and businesses.

Mr Frydenberg says global factors such as high oil prices due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and supply chain disruptions are putting pressure on household budgets in Australia. 

“That is why in the budget we committed to a temporary, targeted and responsible cost of living package,” Mr Frydenberg told AAP.

The first $250 cost of living payments will this week hit the bank accounts of millions of eligible pensioners, income support recipients, veterans and concession card holders.

Slashing fuel excise, along with a fall in global oil prices, has provided some relief at the bowser after petrol prices surged past $2 a litre during the March quarter.

The RBA had said it wants to see a meaningful rise in wages before it takes action, and could be wary of moving during a federal election campaign.

But global inflation is on the move, and so are other central banks.

Economist David Bassanese said it was becoming less likely the RBA would wait until June.

Global supply chain bottlenecks, from war in Ukraine and China’s COVID-19 lockdowns, coupled with more aggressive rate rises looming in the United States, mean the case to hike is becoming stronger.

“I think the RBA should and will conclude it makes more sense to start off slow with 0.15 per cent next week following the CPI, followed by a traditional 0.25 per cent move in June,” he said.

“Indeed, the only real argument for delay now is the current federal election – as was last the case in 2007, I think this is another good opportunity for the RBA to again demonstrate its independence.”

The central bank board next meets on May 3.

