AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Nick Kyrgios
Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the United Cup teams event ahead of the Australian Open. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • tennis

Cloud over injured Kyrgios’ Open tilt

Anna Harrington December 28, 2022

Nick Kyrgios faces a race against time to hit peak form and fitness for his Australian Open tilt after pulling out of the inaugural United Cup teams event due to injury.

World No.22 Kyrgios was scheduled to spearhead the Australian team, starting against Great Britain’s Cameron Norrie in Sydney on Thursday night, but withdrew from the mixed-gender tournament ahead of Wednesday’s team press conference.

Kyrgios was also due to play Rafael Nadal in the most eagerly-anticipated match-up of the event when Australia meets Spain next week.

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist has reportedly been dealing with an ankle injury suffered in an exhibition tournament in Dubai last week and has prioritised his Melbourne Park campaign.

The United Cup, along with the second Adelaide International event in January, was to form part of Kyrgios’ local preparation for a big crack at his home grand slam after his stellar 2022 season.

“Team Australia update: Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the United Cup due to injury,” United Cup organisers tweeted.

Kyrgios’ Australian teammates only learned 10 minutes before their press conference that he would no longer be joining them.

Team captain Samantha Stosur said she hadn’t spoken to Kyrgios about his decision and wouldn’t be drawn on whether he would be fit for the Open.

“I’m not going to speak for Nick’s summer, we’ve got to leave that for him,” Stosur told reporters.

With Kyrgios out, world No.24 Alex de Minaur will move into the No.1 men’s position for Team Australia and play against Norrie and Nadal, with world No.107 Jason Kubler – the fifth-ranked Aussie male – promoted to the No.2 spot.

De Minaur was unwilling to focus on Kyrgios, instead wanting to talk about the rest of the Australian team. 

“Ultimately we’re just going to get ready,” de Minaur told reporters.

“We’ve got a great team and we’re all going to be out there doing our best.

“So ultimately the only thing that changes is match-ups and that’s about it.”

Kyrgios was due to represent Australia for the first time since the now-defunct ATP Cup in 2020, having sat out the Davis Cup for the past three years, as well as the Tokyo Olympics.

“Like ‘Demon’ said, we just move forward now. We’re all happy to be here and keen to get out there,” Stosur said.

“Now that (Kyrgios news) is out there and we move forward with the placings of the team and do our best on the day.

“As far as the men’s side of this team goes, we’re in very capable hands still.

“So I’m not concerned that our chances have just diminished greatly or anything like that. We’re out here to do everything we can possible to try and win this competition.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.