Injured Papenhuyzen heads to US for rehab

Star Melbourne fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen has flown to the US for treatment as he continues to recover from a shattered kneecap which threatens his NRL career.

He will spend two weeks in Philadelphia, working under the guidance of world-renowned specialist Bill Knowles whose expertise is in developing and implementing reconditioning strategies for athletes following injury.

The 2020 Clive Churchill Medal winner will be accompanied by Melbourne’s physiotherapist Liam Robinson, who will look to implement the treatment back at the club.

Papenhuyzen suffered the injury in July and is still unable to run with no timeline for his return to play.

“This is an opportunity to progress my rehab,” Papenhuyzen said in a club statement.

“I don’t want to go into this with any expectations. I just want to go in and do my best and see how I come out after that.

‘I’ll be learning new things, knowing it’s going to be tough.

“I’ve got work to do to get back to where I want to be. I know I still have a long way to go.”

Papenhuyzen said while the recovery time from his injury which saw his kneecap fracture into multiple pieces had been frustrating, he felt positive about his playing future.

He had already spent 10 weeks out in 2021 after suffering a neck injury and concussion symptoms in a tackle.

“My time will come I think. It’s just about getting through these parts of the process now,” he said.

“It’s a journey but any career is a bit of a journey.

“If I experience these hardships now, hopefully I get a bit of luck at the end of (my career). “

The Storm’s top squad will return from their Christmas-New Year break on Wednesday with Rugby League World Cup winners Cameron Munster and Harry Grant plus Jahrome Hughes, Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Tui Kamikamica and Justin Olam rejoining their teammates for the first time this pre-season.

Their first pre-season challenge match will be against the Sydney Roosters at GMHBA Stadium in Geelong on February 12.