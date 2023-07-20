AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sam Kerr
Injured Sam Kerr watches on as the Matildas warm up before their World Cup opener against Ireland. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • soccer

Injured Sam Kerr out of Matildas’ WWC opener

Anna Harrington and George Clarke
July 20, 2023

The Matildas’ Women’s World Cup campaign has suffered a hammer blow with superstar captain Sam Kerr ruled out of Australia’s opener against Ireland and the subsequent game against Nigeria.

Kerr, the Matildas’ all-time leading goalscorer, picked up a calf injury in Wednesday’s final training session.

According to Football Australia, the Chelsea striker will be assessed after the Matildas’ second group B game against Nigeria in Brisbane on July 27.

Australia play their final and arguably most crucial group game against Olympic champions Canada on July 31.

“Unfortunately I sustained a calf injury yesterday in training,” Kerr said.

“I wanted to share this with everyone so there is no distraction from us doing what we came here to achieve.

“Of course I would have loved to have been out there tonight but I can’t wait to be a part of this amazing journey, which starts now.”

Mary Fowler replaces Kerr in Australia’s starting line-up against Ireland at Stadium Australia on Thursday night and is the only change to the team that beat France 1-0 in Melbourne.

Fowler, who scored that game’s only goal off the bench, and Arsenal star Caitlin Foord will lead Australia’s attack in Kerr’s absence.

Given Fowler’s impressive work as an impact substitute, coach Tony Gustavsson will be forced to rethink the use of his bench.

Left-back Steph Catley will skipper Australia in Kerr’s absence.

When she fronted the media on Wednesday, Kerr gave no indication that she was under duress, talking candidly about how she would embrace the pressure of performing in front of a sellout crowd at a home World Cup.

Instead, Australia’s campaign will now be dominated by questions over Kerr’s fitness.

Gustavsson opted for Alanna Kennedy to pair with Clare Hunt in the centre of defence instead of veteran central defender Clare Polkinghorne.

Ireland star Denise O’Sullivan has overcome a shin injury to start.

STARTING LINE-UPS

Australia:

1. Mackenzie Arnold (GK), 7. Steph Catley (capt), 14. Alanna Kennedy, 15. Clare Hunt, 21. Ellie Carpenter; 19. Katrina Gorry, 23. Kyra Cooney-Cross, 16. Hayley Raso, 5. Cortnee Vine, 9. Caitlin Foord, 11. Mary Fowler.

Ireland:

1. Courtney Brosnan (GK), 14. Heather Payne, 4. Louise Quinn, 5. Niamh Fahey, 6. Megan Connolly, 11. Katie McCabe (capt), 17. Sinead Farrelly, 8. Ruesha Littlejohn, 10. Denise O’Sullivan, 20. Marissa Sheva; 18. Kyra Carusa.

