brooks
Luke Brooks has picked up a calf injury and may have played his last match for Wests Tigers. Image by Bruce Lim/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Injury denies departing Brooks a Wests Tigers send-off

George Clarke August 18, 2023

Luke Brooks may have played his last match for Wests Tigers after the halfback was ruled out of his farewell home game with injury. 

Brooks, who will leave for Manly next season after more than 200 games for the Tigers, struggled to complete training earlier this week with a calf issue.

Assistant coach Benji Marshall said the Tigers No.7 would not feature in this weekend’s game with the Dolphins.

Saturday’s match at CommBank Stadium – the Tigers’ final home fixture of the season – was due to be Brooks’s farewell game with the playmaker now in doubt for away trips to face the Sydney Roosters and Manly in the final fortnight of the year. 

“Unfortunately, he’s not going to be playing because he’s injured,” Marshall said. 

“We want to send him off the right way, because he’s played 200 games and he’s given his heart and soul and showed a lot of loyalty to us.” 

Api Koroisau trained at halfback with Jake Simpkin set to take over duties at hooker. 

