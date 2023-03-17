Injury scare for newly re-signed Bombers star Wright

Essendon are sweating on the fitness of spearhead Peter Wright, who suffered an injury scare at training within hours of the Bombers announcing his four-year contract extension.

Two days out from Sunday’s season opener against Hawthorn at the MCG, the gun forward left the track holding his arm early in Friday’s training session and was assessed by trainers for a potential shoulder/collarbone injury.

The 26-year-old Wright, who signed a four-year contract extension until at least the end of the 2027 season, is coming off a career-best 53 goals in 2022 when he claimed Essendon’s best and fairest.

It continues Wright’s remarkable career turnaround since he was offloaded by Gold Coast for a future fourth-round draft pick at the end of 2020.

Before the injury scare coach Brad Scott had hailed Wright’s re-signing as a massive show of faith in Essendon’s direction.

“Well, number one, it’s a great reward for effort and the level of professionalism that Peter shows,” Scott told reporters.

“(It’s) just reward for him and I think a great investment in our club.

“You don’t make those sorts of decisions in the prime of your career if you have doubts about the direction of the footy club.”

The lead-up to Scott’s first game at the helm has also been enveloped by media reports and speculation surrounding off-field tensions at the Bombers, specifically between list manager Adrian Dodoro and football boss Josh Mahoney.

The reported tension between Mahoney and Dodoro follows a chaotic second half of 2022, when Essendon underwent board upheaval, sacked then-coach Ben Rutten and later hired Scott which prompted director Kevin Sheedy to publicly say he’d have preferred James Hird.

Scott dismissed suggestions the Bombers’ headlining-grabbing internal politics could affect his or his players’ focus.

“Zero impact on me. Clearly the club has been through some pretty unstable times and we are searching for stability and I think that’s really, really important but I wouldn’t be standing here as coach right now if everything was perfect,” he said.

“So it fits into what we’ve been saying around we certainly need to shift things culturally and we need to improve and the reality is we sit a long way off the best teams right at the moment.

“But that’s why change has been made and we’ve got a lot of work to do to bring that stability that Essendon’s craved for a long time.

“It’s not ideal, but I mean it’s not something that is going to shift my focus.

“My focus is absolutely where it needs to be, which is on the game this weekend and it hasn’t interrupted our preparation.”