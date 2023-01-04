AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
An Elvis impersonator poses next to the Elvis train at Central Station
The annual Elvis Festival begins in the NSW town of Parkes, with Blue Hawaii this year's theme. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • arts, culture and entertainment

Inland NSW city turns into Blue Hawaii

Luke Costin January 5, 2023

The inland NSW city of Parkes is taking on a Polynesian feel, as a train teeming with tribute artists and rock’n’roll fanatics flock to the annual Elvis Festival.

Hundreds of Parkes Elvis Festival attendees will board the Elvis Express train from Sydney’s Central Station on Thursday for a windy 450-kilometre journey to the central west.

But if won’t feel like a long trip, with passengers serenaded with a series of on-board concerts from bejewelled tribute artists to get them in the mood for four days of Elvis Presley-themed entertainment.

This year’s theme is Blue Hawaii, the first of three musical films based in Hawaii that starred Presley, meaning attendees are encouraged to don Hawaiian shirts, grass skirts or give a blue tinge to their Elvis suit.

The 30th edition of the Parkes Elvis Festival runs until Sunday and will feature entertainment from acts including reigning Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Competition international champion, Victor Trevino Jr, and Californian artist Dean Z.

However, the annual Elvis-love-in is about more than just the music.

Thursday night features a Miss Priscilla Dinner, celebrating the grace of Priscilla Presley while on Sunday, dozens will renew their vows at an Elvis-themed commitment ceremony.

