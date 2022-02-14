AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Girl poses (file image)
The deaths of four children connected to child protection services are the subject of an inquest. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • inquest

Inquest begins into Vic child deaths

Karen Sweeney February 14, 2022

After learning the stepfather of a child in care had a history of domestic violence, a case worker replied saying that she “couldn’t half tell”.

But the woman has told an inquest into the toddler’s death that she didn’t necessarily have concerns about the man’s relationship with the family.

The child’s death is one of four being investigated by Victorian State Coroner John Cain in a cluster inquest which began in Melbourne on Monday.

It’s set to investigate the deaths of a baby and toddler over the next two weeks, before continuing in August with the investigation into the deaths of two other children.

Each child’s family was involved with child protection and other family support services at the time of their death.

Suppression orders prevent any of the children, their families or workers connected with their cases from being identified.

The inquest will examine the extent of child protection’s involvement with the families and whether the actions taken were sufficient and whether the lessons learned since the deaths of the children have gone far enough to reduce risks for children in future.

The first witness is a senior case worker who was involved with the family of a toddler killed in Victoria in the last decade.

Nobody has been convicted over the child’s death.

The worker said she had met with the child’s mother and her partner before the child died, and noted that the man was “protective” of the toddler’s mum.

She later received an email notifying her that the man was a domestic violence perpetrator.

“Ahhhh, couldn’t half tell!” she wrote in reply in an email revealed at the inquest.

The woman told the inquest she hadn’t had concerns about the dynamic between the man and the child’s mother, but conceded her reply might have implied otherwise.

She also agreed the response was inappropriate.

“Absolutely inappropriate and unprofessional,” she said.

She was aware he had inappropriate discipline techniques for the toddler and other children, including requiring them to stand with their arms outstretched as long as they could as a punishment for wrongdoing.

But the woman said there were no parenting programs available for the man.

Her evidence is continuing.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

