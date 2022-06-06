Inquiry announced into Qld’s DNA lab

Queensland’s leading forensic lab will be scrutinised by a commission of inquiry and DNA threshold limits removed as evidence from unsolved crimes comes under review.

Concerns have been raised about the state-run John Tonge Centre’s failure to test crucial forensic evidence categorised as “insufficient for further processing”.

The Queensland Police Service had questioned existing thresholds preventing evidence processing, before ordering samples be retested in hundreds of sexual assault cases.

Testing limits have been removed and every sample collected – no matter how small – will undergo DNA profiling, the government announced on Monday.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said serious concerns had been raised and the “fresh evidence” from the QPS must be addressed.

“It is clear to me that nothing short of a full, open and rigorous commission of inquiry can restore confidence in DNA testing in this state,” the premier said.

DNA threshold limits that have been in place since 2018 will be immediately removed, Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said.

Every sample will undergo DNA profiling and potentially further testing depending on the outcome.

“I hope that gives everyone the confidence that they need while we await the outcomes of this review,” Ms D’Ath said.

Queensland Police already have the power to ask for further testing when a sample comes back with an insufficient DNA reading, and that process would continue, she said.

Justice Walter Sofronoff, former Queensland Court of Appeal president, will head the inquiry.

Set down for six months with a multi-million dollar budget, it will examine all aspects and operations of the facility.

The government has already ordered a review of the laboratory operations to investigate threshold limits for DNA samples and compare Queensland to other jurisdictions.

Liberal National Party leader David Crisafulli said it was difficult to comprehend the “incredible magnitude” of failure.

“We could be talking about thousands of cases … innocent people who never got their day in court. You can be talking about criminals who are walking the street who should be behind bars.”

Potential problems with the lab first came to light as a result of The Australian’s podcast series about the investigation into the brutal slaying of Shandee Blackburn.

The 23-year-old was stabbed more than 20 times on her way home from work in Mackay in February 2013.

Ms Blackburn was metres from her front door when she was attacked and killed.

Her former boyfriend John Peros, a champion amateur boxer, was charged with murder but acquitted in the Supreme Court in 2017.

A Queensland coroner in August 2020 found Miss Blackburn died due to injuries sustained during an incident involving violence with Mr Peros, who used a bladed instrument.

The coronial inquiry was reopened in February to consider “recent issues raised regarding the forensic evidence and testing of evidence in this case”.

The terms of reference for the commission of inquiry will be announced this week.