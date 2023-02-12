AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Kathleen Folbigg (file image)
The second inquiry into Kathleen Folbigg's convictions for killing her children is about to resume. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • inquiry

Inquiry over deaths of Folbigg’s four children resumes

Jack Gramenz February 13, 2023

An inquiry into the convictions of Kathleen Folbigg over the deaths of her four children will resume to examine scientific evidence and the diaries that played a role in her initial conviction.

Folbigg was convicted in 2003 for the manslaughter of her son Caleb, and the murder of her other son Patrick and two daughters Sarah and Laura.

The children died separately over the course of a decade, aged between 19 days and 18 months old.

Folbigg’s convictions were subject to an inquiry conducted by former NSW District Court chief judge Reg Blanch in July 2019 which concluded her guilt was “even more certain”.

NSW Governor Margaret Beazley ordered a fresh inquiry in May last year following a petition from scientists after the emergence of new evidence around genetic variants identified in Folbigg and her two deceased daughters.

Former chief justice Tom Bathurst KC has been tasked with forming a view about whether there is any reasonable doubt about Folbigg’s guilt.

The inquiry sat for two days in November and resumes on Monday for an estimated three weeks of hearings.

A directions hearing was held earlier in February, however remains covered by a non-publication order. 

Cardiac electrophysiologist Hariharan Raju told the inquiry in November the CALM2 G114R genetic variant identified in the female Folbiggs is “exceptionally rare”.

“So much so, as someone with an interest in cardiogenetic disease … (she) is the first individual that I have personally been involved with,” he told the inquiry.

He had not consulted with her since 2019, when it was not yet clear if the genetic variant was responsible for any disease.

Two Danish scientists, who first made the “extremely surprising” discovery that genetic variants could effect production of the calcium-binding protein calmodulin, told the inquiry it was likely the genetic mutation could have caused the death of Sarah and Laura.

Folbigg was originally sentenced to 40 years in prison, which was reduced on appeal to 30 years with a non-parole period of 25.

She is not eligible for parole until 2028.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.