Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge.
The inquiry into gay hate crimes will probe the death of a uni student on Mardi Gras night in 1997. Image by Steven Saphore/AAP PHOTOS
  • inquiry

Inquiry to probe student’s murder on Mardi Gras night

Phoebe Loomes June 16, 2023

The death of popular uni student Scott Miller, whose body was found under cliffs in central Sydney, is set to be examined as an inquiry into gay hate killings continues in NSW.

The 21-year-old attended the Sydney Mardi Gras with friends on March 1 in 1997 before moving on with friends to pubs around The Rocks, the royal commission-style inquiry heard last year.

His body was found in the yard of a Darling Harbour freight company on March 3, below cliffs in The Rocks.

Growing up in the central western NSW city of Orange, Mr Miller had completed an electrical apprenticeship before moving to Sydney in 1997 to study sports science at the University of Western Sydney.

The Special Commission of Inquiry into LGBTIQ hate crimes has been examining the deaths of gay people between 1970 and 2010, however there appears to be no suggestion Mr Miller was a gay man.

In 1998, NSW Police offered a $100,000 reward to anyone who had information about Mr Miller’s murder, after failing to produce concrete leads.

He had last been seen about 2.10am on Observatory Hill.

Police at the time ruled he had died of severe head injuries, and were investigating the case as a murder.

The 21-year-old was popular and a keen footballer, senior counsel assisting the inquiry Peter Gray KC said in an opening hearing last year.

The inquiry, which has examined dozens of deaths, will deliver a final report to NSW Governor Margaret Beazley in August.

