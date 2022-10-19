Insurer Medibank receives hacker demands

Health insurer Medibank has gone into a trading halt after telling customers it had received messages from alleged data hackers.

Medibank said in a statement to the ASX on Wednesday it had launched a forensic investigation to establish if a group removed customer data.

It said protection of customer data remained a priority.

“Medibank systems have not been encrypted by ransomware, which means usual activities for customers continues,” the statement said.

“We continue to work with specialised cyber security firms and have advised the Australian Cyber Security Centre.”

Steps to safeguard the network and systems may cause temporary disruptions to services, the insurer warned.

Medibank CEO David Koczkar offered an apology acknowledging the news would concern customers.

“Our team has been working around the clock since we first discovered the unusual activity on our systems and we will not stop doing that now,” he said.

Medibank said it held a “range of necessary personal information of customers” as a company providing health insurance and services.