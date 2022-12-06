AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Flood damage recovery in Forbes (file)
More than 4280 claims for flood damage have been lodged in central western NSW. Image by Lucy Cambourn/AAP PHOTOS
  • flood

Insurers to face flood-hit locals in NSW

Duncan Murray December 6, 2022

Insurance company staff will meet face-to-face with flood-battered NSW locals as they begin the work of processing thousands of damage claims.

Representatives will be on the ground in Eugowra and Forbes from next week, holding community information sessions as well as in-person meetings.

Already more than 4280 claims for damage have been lodged from the state’s central west, 2880 of them for property and 880 for motor vehicles.

Facilitating the visit is the Insurance Council of Australia, which says putting boots on the ground is a priority in such disasters.

The Eugowra community meeting will be held on the evening of December 12 and the one in Forbes the following day.

“The floods that have impacted the central west of NSW have been particularly devastating for residents of Eugowra and Forbes,” ICA chief executive Andrew Hall.

He said it was often easier for customers to speak face-to-face than to lodge claims remotely

“The in-person meetings with insurers provide the opportunity to go through a claim in detail,” he said.

“Experience has shown this has enabled claims to be processed more quickly and for complex matters to be clarified.”

He added the community information events would provide an overview of the claims process as well as how to address disputes or complaints.

Also helping out on the ground are Aboriginal Community Liaison officers from Fire and Rescue NSW who are able to deliver tailored support to Indigenous communities affected by the disaster.

Two teams of indigenous firefighters were recently deployed from Sydney to the worst-hit towns of Condobolin, Eugowra, Forbes and Parkes, and outlying missions.

The teams engaged with local land councils, community elders and residents, linking them with emergency teams and frontline support.

Fire and rescue Commissioner Paul Baxter said the work of the liaison personnel helped reinforce local confidence in emergency services.

“The impacts of extreme weather events can be frightening and overwhelming for our communities,” he said.

“Acknowledging the individual needs of community and working together, especially with our local First Nations people, has helped ensure those affected by this flood event have access to support and everyone feels appropriately supported in their recovery.”

