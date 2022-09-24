Integrity watchdog laws head to parliament

The federal government’s plan to set up a national anti-corruption watchdog will finally see the light of day this week when new legislation is introduced to parliament.

The Labor caucus will debate the bill to set up the National Anti-Corruption Commission on Tuesday before the draft laws are put before the lower house.

The bill is expected to go to a committee of MPs and senators for examination but the government hopes the laws will be passed by both chambers by the end of the year.

Parliament will sit for three days from Monday after a previously scheduled sitting was cancelled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 9.

But Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will miss the first two days as he’s travelling to Japan for the state funeral for former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday, alongside ex-Australian leaders John Howard, Tony Abbott and Malcolm Turnbull.

On Monday, the government will respond in parliament to the recent interim report of the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide, which was set up in 2021 to find ways to reduce rates of suicide among current and former defence members.

More than 1200 died between 2001 and 2019, according to Australian Institute of Health and Welfare data.

The interim report released in August said there were “fundamental cultural problems” and made 13 urgent recommendations, starting with the need to address a mammoth – about 42,000 – backlog in veterans’ compensation claims.

Elsewhere, the government will follow up on its announcement last week about its plan to scrap the mandatory cashless debit card scheme for more than 17,000 welfare recipients in remote communities.

Under new laws, the income management program will be made voluntary in the four card trial sites of Ceduna, East Kimberley, the Goldfields and Bundaberg-Hervey Bay.

The cards can carry up to 80 per cent of welfare payments – money that can’t be withdrawn in cash or spent on gambling or alcohol.

If the government’s legislation passes the House of Representatives and Senate this week, welfare recipients will be able to move off the card by October 4.

The Senate is also expected to deal with a bill to provide for paid family and domestic violence leave and debate legislation to provide discounts for electric cars.

Another key piece of legislation will be introduced by Education Minister Jason Clare – a bill to cut out-of-pocket costs for 96 per cent of families with children in care.

As well, the lower house will continue to debate a bill to set up Jobs and Skills Australia.

Private member’s business in the lower house on Monday is expected to include a bill for a ransomware action plan proposed by former home affairs minister Karen Andrews.

The bill proposes a new offence for all forms of cyber extortion so that cybercriminals who use ransomware face an increased maximum penalty of 10 years in jail, while attacks on critical infrastructure such as phone and electricity networks would attract a maximum penalty of 25 years in jail.

Also on the private member’s program is a bill from independent Monique Ryan to speed up the approval of NDIS housing and other support and a motion from independent MP Zoe Daniel to set up a judicial inquiry into the concentration of media ownership.

Liberal senator Andrew Bragg is seeking a Senate inquiry into the power and influence of multinational technology companies.

Labor’s Jerome Laxale and Liberal MP Zoe McKenzie will give their first speeches on Monday, while Labor’s Dan Repacholi and Andrew Charlton will follow on Tuesday.

Lifeline 13 11 14

Open Arms 1800 011 046