AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Treasurer Jim Chalmers speaks to the media after an early run
Treasurer Jim Chalmers says a rising interest bill is adding pressure to the federal budget. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • economy, business and finance

Short-term budget bounce but long-term pressures remain

Poppy Johnston May 5, 2023

The federal budget is on track for a short-lived boost but the treasurer stresses the good times will not last.

The Albanese government is anticipating a notable improvement in the near term, largely due to high commodity prices, but spending pressures will intensify in the medium term. 

Treasurer Jim Chalmers revealed the interest bill on federal government debt was expected to be about $110 billion across the next five years – or $700 a second.

He said paying back interest and the National Disability Insurance Scheme were the two fastest areas of expense, with health, aged care and defence rounding out the “big five”.

While forecasts for interest payments have improved, this year alone the Commonwealth will pay almost $18b in interest on $1 trillion of debt.

Australia’s interest bill is expected to climb above $20b in 2024/25 and reach $26b the following year.

The treasurer says the interest bill is adding pressure to the budget, but has flagged a better bottom line than expected amid speculation of a surplus.

While keeping the details close to his chest, Dr Chalmers said the fact there was speculation of a surplus highlighted the government’s economic credentials after it banked most of its budget gains.

“By making sure when we get these big upward revisions to revenue that we let most of that flow through to the bottom line,” he told reporters on Friday. 

“What people will see on Tuesday night is a budget that strikes a really good balance between what we need to do to help people right now and what we need to do to set this country up for the future.”

In October, the government banked more than 90 per cent of its upward revisions to revenue from high commodity prices.

But Opposition Leader Peter Dutton said the better bottom line was driven by high commodity prices and accused the government of increased spending.

“The revenues ironically from royalties, company tax receipts are through the roof,” he said. 

“But we will wait to see the detail. Most analysts now would expect there to be a surplus.”

Mr Dutton flagged his budget reply speech would outline Liberal Party values but refused to say whether there would be any major announcements.

“No opposition has released its full policy manifesto within the first year of being an opposition,” he said.

“The whole idea of opposition is to work on your policy, catch up with stakeholders, reconsider your vision for the country and then present that in an election campaign, which is still 18 months, two years away.”

Also on Friday, the government announced a $200 million package to break the cycle of disadvantage as well as a plan to extend the Medicare rebate for heart check-ups.

It has also scrapped the controversial ParentsNext program, which sent parents to employment providers and required them to do training, education and parenting courses to maintain welfare.

Compulsory obligations described as punitive, counterproductive and harmful will be immediately suspended.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.