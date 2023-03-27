AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Incoming NSW Premier Chris.
NSW Premier-elect Chris Minns and his interim ministry will be sworn in after Labor's election win. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Interim NSW Labor ministry set to be sworn in

Farid Farid March 28, 2023

NSW Premier-elect Chris Minns and his interim ministry will be sworn in after Labor’s convincing win at the state election, as the Liberals look to find a new leader and counting continues.

Mr Minns will be sworn in as Labor’s first premier in 12 years, alongside several women making up part of his cabinet, including Prue Car as deputy premier and education minister, Jo Haylen as transport minister and Penny Sharpe as environment minister.. 

Vote counting will continue, with Labor’s grip on a majority now unsteady. 

Labor needs 47 seats to form a lower house majority but remained stagnant on 45 on Monday afternoon as the coalition made gains in many of the 12 seats still in doubt.

Labor’s informal contact with department bosses, including Department of Premier and Cabinet secretary Michael Coutts-Trotter, started on Monday.

Treasurer-elect Daniel Mookhey said the government was keen to fully understand matters, including the northern NSW flood recovery and transport issues that have caused repeated delays on the state’s train network.

“Equally, we are looking forward to getting the briefing on Menindee – the fish kills is a big part of our immediate priority,” Mr Mookhey said on Monday.

Work on Labor’s much-touted promise to institute a road toll cap could begin as soon as a roads minister is appointed. 

Key seats such as Kiama, which Labor could nab from former disgraced Liberal MP Gareth Ward, and Ryde where Prime Minister Anthony Albanese campaigned on election day are still in play.

Former planning minister Anthony Robert has emerged as the leading contender for the Liberal leadership in opposition, with moderates Matt Kean and James Griffin bowing out of the race.

The incoming government has also been given a political boost with a trio of independents – Alex Greenwich, Greg Piper and Joe McGirr – in the crossbench promising a strong and consultative working relationship with Mr Minns.

The upper house’s 21 of 42 seats were up for election.

With nearly 60 per cent of total votes counted, early counts show Labor will win eight seats, the coalition six, the Greens two, and one seat for One Nation.

Remaining votes and preference flows will decide the last four seats.

