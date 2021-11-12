International students to return to NSW

Vaccinated international students entering NSW will not have to quarantine when they return to the state next month.

The first chartered plane will touch down in Sydney on December 6 with about 250 students from countries including Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam, China and Canada.

A second flight bringing students from South Asia is also scheduled.

Premier Dominic Perrottet said this was a “significant milestone”.

“They don’t just make a significant contribution to our economy, but international students play a role in our culture and contribute to our community and lifestyle,” the premier said in a statement on Friday afternoon.

The announcement mirrors one made by Mr Perrottet in May, which was thwarted by the Delta outbreak that started the following month.

NSW Vice-Chancellors’ Committee convenor Barney Glover welcomed the announcement and said there would hopefully be 500 fully vaccinated students returned to NSW and ACT universities by the end of the year.

“We have missed the many contributions international students make to our community,” Professor Glover said.

Student housing Scape Redfern will continue as the accommodation partner for returning international students.

NSW reported 286 local COVID-19 cases on Friday and two more deaths.

Case numbers reported in the 24 hours to 8pm on Thursday were 25 higher than the previous day, while the 77,119 tests conducted were only a slight increase on the day before.

There are 236 people in hospital – up eight on the previous day’s tally – with 34 in intensive care and 15 on ventilators.

From Monday NSW Health will no longer list case locations that a COVID-19 positive person has attended due to a number of reasons “including high vaccination rates in the community”.

Some 90.8 per cent of people over 16 are fully vaccinated and 94.1 per cent of adults have had their first jab.

In the 12-15 age group, more than 80 per cent have had their first dose, and 72.4 per cent both.

Also from Monday, elective surgery will begin to return to full capacity in Greater Sydney.

Health districts will be able to impose temporary restrictions if there is a local outbreak.