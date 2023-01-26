Invasion Day rallies shift to voice debate

Rallies marking Invasion Day across the country have swung the debate from changing the date to an Indigenous voice to parliament.

Tens of thousands of people turned out at the nationwide protests, with many prominent speakers campaigning against the voice.

A referendum on enshrining the voice in the constitution is set to be held later this year.

While many respected Indigenous community members are strongly in favour of the voice, others have urged for a treaty with Indigenous people to be the priority.

At a rally in Melbourne, Greens senator Lidia Thorpe said Indigenous people deserved more than just a voice to parliament.

“We have to rid racism and heal this country, bring everyone together through a sovereign treaty,” she said.

Senator Thorpe also said she would not support the proposal for the voice to parliament unless there was a guarantee that Indigenous sovereignty would not be ceded.

In Canberra, Ngambri and Ngunnawal woman Leah House labelled the proposed voice to parliament as “crumbs” and a distraction from the goal of Indigenous sovereignty.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese used appearances on Australia Day to reiterate calls for the Indigenous voice.

Mr Albanese said the voice would be crucial milestone for the country.

“It is something missing from our nation’s birth certificate, it’s missing from our constitution,” he said.

“If not now, when?”

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton continues to call for more details on the Indigenous voice, but has agreed to attend a referendum working group.

A spokeswoman said Mr Dutton wanted more information on the voice and “reasonable questions answered”.

“As you move around the community, it is quite obvious that people don’t understand what it is that the prime minister is talking about,” Mr Dutton told reporters on Thursday.

“They understand that changing the constitution is a big deal and instinctively, like me, like millions of Australians, we want better outcomes for Indigenous Australians.”

The Liberal Party has yet to reach a formal position on the voice, while the Nationals are firmly opposed.