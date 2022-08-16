AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
A yellow crazy ant (file)
Eradication of yellow crazy ant populations can take several years. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • invasive species

Invasive crazy ants found in Queensland

Fraser Barton August 16, 2022

An invasive colony of yellow crazy ants has been discovered in Queensland’s world heritage-listed far north, spanning an area of 77 hectares.

Authorities discovered the ants during surveillance in July as part of the Wet Tropics Management Authority’s eradication program.

Yellow crazy ants are considered in the world’s top 100 invasive species and can have super colonies with multiple queens.

They spread in a ‘budding’ system when the queen leaves a colony accompanied by some workers and sets off across terrain or down a creek to re-establish.

Efforts have seen their population dwindle in Far North Queensland over the past decade but authorities believe the new area can cause significant damage if left untreated.

“This infestation is a significant size and if it remained undetected it had the potential to do a lot of damage to the world heritage area,” Wet Tropics Management Executive Director Scott Buchanan said.

“This discovery is an important reminder that while we have made great progress towards reaching our goal of eradication in the region, ongoing surveillance is vital to protect not only the Wet Tropics World Heritage Area but also our local communities and industry.”

Yellow crazy ants are known to compete with invertebrates and can decimate bird and insect life in the regions they inhabit.

Authorities will begin the first of five treatment rounds, where the ants are baited with a low dose of pesticide, at the discovered site, in December.

Even though the terrain is on rough country, they are confident the infestation can be dealt with.

“We’ve been working with local residents to gain access via their properties and we are grateful for the support and assistance that local residents have provided,” Senior Technical Officer Gareth Humphreys said. 

“Once we have gone through that five rounds of treatment, we’ll then go back in and and survey the area thoroughly, a very fine scale, to see what’s left.”

Treatment and ongoing surveillance to ensure the ants have been completely eradicated can take several years. 

