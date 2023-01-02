AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Police and lifeguards move a body from the crash site
Emergency workers move a body from the site of a helicopter crash near Sea World on the Gold Coast. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS
  • air and space accident

Investigators probe helicopter crash site

Farid Farid January 3, 2023

Investigators will begin searching for answers about a fatal helicopter crash that left four people dead on the Gold Coast after a mid-air collision near Sea World.

One helicopter careened upside down into a sand bank at the water’s edge scattering debris over a wide area in the crash about 2pm on Monday near the popular Sea World theme park.

On board, four people were killed and three passengers were critically injured.

The second aircraft landed safely, but the windscreen was damaged with a number of people injured by glass debris.

Queensland Ambulance supervisor Jayney Shearman said another six patients were treated primarily for glass shrapnel wounds.

The popular Gold Coast theme park was rocked by the tragedy, expressing shock and deepest sympathy in a statement.

“We and the entire flying community are devastated by what has happened and our sincere condolences go to all those involved and especially the loved ones and family of the deceased,” a spokesperson for Sea World Helicopters said.

Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) Chief Commissioner Angus Mitchell  said an investigation into the fatal mid-air collision has begun.

“Transport safety investigators with experience in helicopter operations, maintenance and survivability engineering are deploying from the ATSB’s Brisbane and Canberra offices,” he said on Monday hours after crash.

The investigators will examine the wreckage and map the accident site as well as gather any available recorded data for analysis and interview witnesses and other involved parties.  

A preliminary report is expected to be published in the next six to eight weeks.

While investigations into the tragedy continue, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuka also offered her condolences to all involved.

“My deepest sympathies are with each of the families and everyone affected by this terrible accident,” she tweeted.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Australia was shocked by the terrible and tragic incident on the Gold Coast.

“My thoughts are with all those affected, including first responders, and my deepest sympathies are with those who are grieving,” he tweeted.

