JOHN BARILARO PARLIAMENTARY INQUIRY
Amy Brown will again appear at a NSW inquiry into John Barilaro's appointment to a US trade role. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Investment CEO returns to Barilaro inquiry

Jack Gramenz August 3, 2022

The public servant at the centre of John Barilaro’s recruitment to a US trade job is returning to give more evidence to a NSW parliamentary inquiry investigating the appointment.

Investment NSW CEO Amy Brown will make a second appearance at the upper house inquiry on Wednesday, after portions of her previous testimony held in private were leaked to the media.

It is unlikely to be Ms Brown’s final day giving evidence. 

Labor’s John Graham says she will be called to give evidence a third time, probably after Mr Barilaro’s appearance on Monday.

The committee is waiting for more documents from the government about how the former deputy premier ended up with the $500,000 a year job he created when he was trade minister.

“That may lead to some additional questions for Ms Brown and we reserve the right to put those to her,” Mr Graham said on Tuesday.

At her previous appearance in June, Ms Brown told the committee the role was a public service appointment, although a staffer in Mr Barilaro’s office had asked if it could be changed to a ministerial appointment. 

Ms Brown was on the selection panel that appointed Mr Barilaro, and previously reported to him when he was the trade minister.

Premier Dominic Perrottet and Trade Minister Stuart Ayres have distanced themselves from the appointment, which is now the subject of two separate probes.

Both denied the selection process had been political, saying Ms Brown was responsible for the decision.

Amid a barrage of criticism Mr Ayres is standing firm, indicating he will only stand down as deputy Liberal leader and cabinet minister if the Department of Premier and Cabinet review finds any wrongdoing against him.

He maintains he has done nothing wrong, although other ministers have declined to show public support for their colleague as the scandal continues to inflict damage on the government.

Mr Ayres says his one regret is not discouraging Mr Barilaro from applying for the job.

“I should have told him that even though he’s a private citizen, and he can apply for the role … it was probably not in his best interest or the state’s best interests,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

Instead, when Mr Barilaro sent Mr Ayres a text message asking about the application process, he forwarded him a copy of the job outline when it was readvertised.

“I was merely informing him the ad had been published,” Mr Ayres said.

Labor’s treasury spokesman Daniel Mookhey said it was clear Mr Barilaro had been given preferential treatment.

“Every hurdle in the way of John Barilaro getting this job was mysteriously removed,” he said.

