Investors conned by Caddick awarded first payments

Defrauded investors of Sydney conwoman Melissa Caddick have received a share of $3 million from the sale of her cliff-top mansion and share portfolio.

Insolvency company Jones Partners, which was given the job of divvying up Caddick’s considerable assets, said on Thursday the payments were the first and more would be forthcoming.

“In many ponzi schemes, it is not unusual for investors to receive no return, so we are pleased to be able to make this distribution and anticipate further significant distributions in the future,” Jones Partners principal Bruce Gleeson said.

An Edgecliff Penthouse has also been seized by liquidators and is being prepared for sale in September.

“The Edgecliff Penthouse in the Eastpoint Tower, Edgecliff is in a prime location and the sale of it will importantly enable us to make further significant distributions to investors,” Mr Gleeson said.

Caddick, a self-styled financial adviser, lived a life of luxury with husband Anthony Koletti on the back of up to $30 million she stole mostly from family and friends via an investment scam.

The 49-year-old disappeared in November 2020, days after her Sydney eastern suburbs home was raided by ASIC to uncover her suspected Ponzi scheme.

Three months later her severed foot washed up on a beach on the south coast of NSW.

A coroner determined earlier this year she is dead but failed to establish a definitive cause.

Earlier this year, it was revealed more than 50 investors who lost money through Caddick’s deception had teamed up to fight for their stake in her multimillion-dollar Sydney home.

The Dover Heights mansion was sold for close to $10 million in January.

Hundreds of household items, including a used paper shredder, artwork and designer clothes, were also auctioned earlier this year in a bid to recoup as much money as possible for investors

A collection of jewellery, once owned by the fraudster, was auctioned for more than $800,000, with a Canturi diamond and sapphire necklace going for $130,000.

Caddick’s luxury cars were sold at auction in February last year for more than $360,000.

It is unclear whether a dispute between investors and Caddick’s parents Ted and Barbara Grimley regarding who gets what from the property sale has been resolved.

Investors have claimed they are owed all money from the sale of Caddick’s property while the Grimleys have battled for their cut of the proceeds.

The couple claim they paid their daughter almost $1.2 million as partial payment for the purchase of an Edgecliff apartment on the condition they would live there rent-free until they died.