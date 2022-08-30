AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Atlassian Co-CEO Scott Farquhar
Atlassian Co-CEO Scott Farquhar will be among the range of voices at the government's jobs summit. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Invite list for jobs summit revealed

Poppy Johnston August 31, 2022

Mining magnate Andrew Forrest, Atlassian boss Scott Farquhar and Qantas CEO Alan Joyce have made the invite list to the jobs and skills summit.

Just under 150 coveted spots have been snagged by unions, community organisations, universities, governments of all levels and business leaders.

As many as 28 union representatives have been invited, including participants from the Australian Council of Trade Unions, the Community and Public Sector Union and the Construction Forestry Maritime Mining and Energy Union.

Coles and Woolworths bosses also made the cut, as did the BHP and Rio Tinto chiefs.

Academics from several fields of expertise will attend, including industrial relations expert Professor Anthony Forsyth and gender and regulation expert Professor Sara Charlesworth.

Representatives from clean energy groups, gender equality groups and disability rights advocacy organisations will be at the summit.

Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott also made the list.

“While you can’t represent the full diversity of Australia with a room full of people, we’re giving as many individuals a voice through this process as we can,” Treasurer Jim Chalmers said.

“The summit isn’t the start or the end of the conversation.”

With the event due to start on Thursday, Anglicare Australia has called for an overhaul to employment services.

It is calling for employment services – now called Workforce Australia – to be delivered by government instead of outsourced to private providers.

The group also wants to see the scrapping of mutual obligations – the tasks required of unemployed people to qualify for welfare payments – in favour of a tailored employment support system suited to their needs.

The organisation called for an end to mandatory participation in employment services.

“Instead of helping people, the system is stopping them from finding work, causing harm, and driving some to despair,” Anglicare Australia executive director Kasy Chambers said.

Three major employer and business groups have outlined joint priorities ahead of the jobs and skills summit.

The Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Australian Industry Group and the Business Council of Australia called for a focus on lifting productivity to increase wages.

The three groups called for greater investment in skills and training, lifted workforce participation and a focus on equipping workers for the jobs of the future.

The business groups also want the workplace relations system to be improved to deliver higher wages while maintaining flexibility for employees, employers and the self-employed.

“There is a lot of common ground in recognising that to build collaboration our workplace relations system needs to be simplified rather than upended,” Ai Group head Innes Willox said. 

