AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Trees surround a mural of Mahsa Amini by artist Scott Marsh.
The Foreign Affairs Department has summoned the Iranian envoy on three occasions to convey concerns. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Iran envoy summoned by Australian official

Dominic Giannini November 10, 2022

Iran’s envoy in Australia has been summoned on numerous occasions by top officials over the treatment of women as well as reports of intimidation.

The federal government is considering targeted sanctions under Magnitsky legislation.

Widespread protests erupted in Iran and around the world after the death of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini at the hands of the nation’s morality police for not correctly wearing her hijab.

Reports of violence against protesters in Iran, especially women, then emerged.

Senior foreign affairs department official Marc Innes-Brown said he’d summoned the Iranian charge d’affaires in Canberra on three occasions to convey concerns “in the strongest terms”.

The Middle East division assistant secretary also spoke to the envoy on a separate occasion to allay concerns about reports of intimidation and threats against Australia’s Iranian community.

Liberal senator Claire Chandler questioned Foreign Minister Penny Wong on whether Iranian individuals sanctioned by Canada, the US and UK should face the same fate under Australia’s laws.

“It wouldn’t be appropriate for me or any foreign minister to engage in speculation about potential listings,” Senator Wong told a budget estimates hearing.

“The government’s position about this issue, about the human rights abuses, is clear.”

Asked why targeted sanctions for human rights abusers hadn’t been applied already, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday the government was mindful of the impact on Australian businesses.

“We actually don’t have a vast number of economic relations between Australia and Iran,” he told parliament.

“One of the things we have done is make sure … any action that’s taken, we’re fully cognisant of the implications for Australian businesses.

“But we’ll continue to speak out.”

The federal opposition has pledged to back any government action over Iran’s human rights abuses.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.