AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Nestory Irankunda
Nestory Irankunda will make his long-awaited Socceroos debut against Bangladesh. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • soccer

Irankunda to debut for Socceroos against Bangladesh

Anna Harrington June 5, 2024

Nestory Irankunda will make his hotly-anticipated Socceroos debut against Bangladesh, with coach Graham Arnold lauding the teen sensation’s quick adaptation to the national team environment.

On Wednesday, Arnold confirmed 18-year-old Irankunda would play in Thursday night’s World Cup qualifier at Bashundhara Kings Arena in Dhaka.

Irankunda’s debut should end scrutiny over the Bayern Munich-bound winger’s international future.

“He’s been very good,” Arnold said on Wednesday.

“He’s fit into the culture extremely well. 

“He’s hanging around a lot of senior boys which is good to see and he’s been training very, very well – and you will see him on the park at some stage tomorrow.”

Graham Arnold
 Socceroos coach Graham Arnold is thrilled to hand a Socceroos debut to Nestory Irankunda. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS 

Arnold wouldn’t confirm whether Irankunda would start or come off the bench, but urged the teenager: “‘To do that (what he can do) for me. Do that for the nation. Go out there and play to your strengths and your skills.’

“I’m not going to try and control him and get him to do things that is not his specialty. But what he’s very, very good at is doing what Nestor does and we will fit that into our style of play, but also into our system. 

“He just has a couple little things around, obviously, his defensive side of things (to work on). 

“But at the same time, that’s why we need the senior boys on the field, some of them, to help coach and lead those younger boys, to make them feel comfortable on the pitch.”

Before his call-up, Irankunda, who missed out on the Olyroos’ U23 Asian Cup squad, said he would consider a switch to Tanzania or Burundi if he continued to be overlooked.

“I think Nestor just wanted a headline for that one. And I think you guys (the media) did it for him,” Arnold joked.

“No, he’s not even spoken about it.

“We’ve had a chat and a laugh about it but the kid wants to be here.

“He wants to play for the Socceroos and he’s said that his dream is to play for the Socceroos and I believe he’s ready, prepared, and prepared for it.”

Irankunda
 Nestory Irankunda is ready to make his mark in a Socceroos shirt. Image by Matt Turner/AAP PHOTOS 

Arnold appears destined to be asked a plethora of questions around Irankunda for years to come.

“I have to say I’m excited and happy that everyone is talking about the kid,” Arnold said.

“At the end of the day, he is a great talent. But it’s not always just about talent, it’s also about where your career is going. 

“Obviously, he’s going to Bayern Munich, but it’s also about how much hard work he puts in, and how much belief he has in himself to go to that next level – and the kid has got the qualities.

“But at the same time, it’s maturing at that age and getting through this next four or five years that and it’s all about playing football and developing him.”

Arnold had no injury concerns and planned to use almost every player between Thursday’s clash and next Tuesday’s game against Palestine in Perth.

Joe Gauci will be starting goalkeeper on Thursday while Arnold hinted Kusini Yengi would start up top.

Australia are top of Group I and already into the next round of qualifying.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.