Irvine, Metcalfe join Socceroos in European big leagues

Jackson Irvine and Connor Metcalfe are the latest Socceroos to join the growing band of Australian players in the top-flight of European football after helping their German side St Pauli get promoted to the Bundesliga.

The cult Hamburg-based club, much admired as Europe’s most bohemian ‘hipster’ outfit, roared back into the top division on Sunday with a 3-1 win over relegated Osnabruck in Bundesliga 2.

Oladapo Afolayan scored twice and set up Marcel Hartel for St. Pauli’s third goal as they moved top and were guaranteed promotion as one of the league’s top two. It’s also put them on pole to win the second division title with one game left.

For 31-year-old Irvine, promotion in his first season as captain caps a love affair with the club which he joined three years ago and where he has become a bit of a pony-tailed cult figure himself, someone who reflects the right-on values of St Pauli.

It also gives him a first chance at playing in one of Europe’s top-five leagues after a successful career in the Scotish Premiership and the lower tiers in England.

Both he and 24-year-old Metcalfe, who signed from Melbourne City in 2022, have been right at the heart of the success story as St Pauli return to the Bundesliga for the first time in 13 years.

“At St Pauli we walk out to “Hells Bells” by AC/DC. The Millerntor is rocking, the Jolly Roger flags are waving in the stands and those big power chords run right up your spine,” wrote Irvine soon after his arrival at the club – and he’s loved it ever since.

JACKSON IRVINE AND CONNOR METCALFE ARE HEADING TO THE BUNDESLIGA! 🇩🇪🙌👏 The Aussie duo played full matches as @fcstpauli_EN secured automatic promotion, with a game to spare, to return to the German top tier for the first time since the 2010/11 season after a 3-1 win over VfL… pic.twitter.com/abgGmxuhZr — Subway Socceroos (@Socceroos) May 12, 2024

St Pauli are renowned for an alternative fan scene and left-wing supporter base, as well as for supporting social community projects and minorities.

The Socceroos’ midfield duo are not the only Australian players set for a taste of European soccer’s high life next season, with Ipswich Town’s pair of Massimo Luongo and Cam Burgess having also just earned promotion to England’s Premier League.

Harry Souttar has another chance of playing in the Premier League too following Leicester’s retrun to the top-flight, although it is expected he will make a move in the close season after rarely featuring in the Foxes’ promotion charge.

But his fellow Socceroos defender, 20-year-old Alessandro Circati is set for a taste of Serie A football in Italy after being promoted with Serie B champs Parma.