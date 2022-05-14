AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Tom trbojevic
Tom Trbojevic was only average in Manly's 38-0 loss to Brisbane, with State of Origin weeks away. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Is Turbo fit enough for State of Origin?

George Clarke May 14, 2022

Is Manly star Tom Trbojevic fit enough to handle the rigours of State of Origin?

That’s the question after the fullback’s tepid performance in the Sea Eagles’s humbling 38-0 defeat to Brisbane on Friday night. 

The reigning Dally M medallist played the full 80 minutes in the opening night of NRL Magic Round, but was clearly in discomfort with his knee heavily bandaged.

It was the first time Manly had been kept scoreless in a regular-season game since 1999 and the defeat was the Sea Eagles’ biggest-ever against Brisbane.

Trbojevic lacked impact from the back and his form on a wet Suncorp Stadium track in his second game back from mid-season knee surgery will leave NSW coach Brad Fittler with plenty to ponder ahead of Origin I on June 8. 

Andrew Johns described Trbojevic’s contribution and inability to compete as “sad”.

“He’s not fit,” ex-NSW star Johns said on the Nine Network. “He can’t break tackles.

“It’s easy for us to sit here and say ‘he shouldn’t be playing’ (because) sometimes the decision has to be taken out of his hands.”

Both Trbojevic and Manly coach Des Hasler insisted after the game he was fit, but it was noticeable in one Broncos try Trbojevic didn’t even get close to stopping Brisbane winger Corey Oates from touching down.

Manly have just one win from their last four and face Parramatta and Melbourne in the next fortnight.

“We’ve got a tough couple coming up and it’s important (to have Trbojevic on deck),” Hasler said. “But it’s important we start putting games together and start getting some consistency.

“Sure we were brave against Souths and we had a win against the Tigers last week but tonight was unacceptable and the players know that.

“Hopefully we’ll make amends for that next week against Parra.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.