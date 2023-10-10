Israeli envoy vows to ensure and overcome after attack

The Hamas attack on Israel, which has left hundreds dead and thousands injured, won’t overcome the spirit of its citizens, the country’s ambassador to Australia says.

Amir Maimon happened to be at home on a planned vacation when the raids took place south on Saturday. He will return to Canberra late on Tuesday.

Speaking from Hangar 11 at Tel Aviv Port where hundreds are packing goods to send to soldiers fighting in southern Israel, Mr Maimon said the scene was “Israel at its best”.

“It demonstrates in many ways the spirit of the Israelis, the resilience, the understanding that we are all responsible for each other,” Mr Maimon told AAP.

Waking up on Saturday morning to sirens blaring, he thought it was a mistake or one of the relatively frequent barrages of missiles Israel experiences – until he turned on the TV to see news of the large-scale attack.

The ambassador said the subsequent stories of murder, kidnap, rape and torture were horrid.

“The story needs to be told because we are going to react and we will overcome,” he said, as sirens sounded in the background.

“We will launch a counterattack once we complete the preparation and we will make sure that Hamas will be stripped of their military capabilities.”

While Ambassador @MaimonAmir helps organize and pack supplies in Tel Aviv for soldiers on the frontlines, a siren goes off warning about incoming rockets!#IsraelUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/Q6tzwxzbuJ — Israel in Australia (@IsraelinOZ) October 9, 2023

Mr Maimon suffered personal losses during the attacks, with a death in his wife’s cousin’s family.

He also buried former students and children of students he used to teach in his past life as a defence college instructor.

“It’s very painful,” he said.

There have been no confirmed reports of Australian casualties so far.

Mr Maimon thanked Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Defence Minister Richard Marles and state premiers who had called him to offer their support, as well as the Australian people, as buildings were illuminated in the colours of the Israeli flag in a show of solidarity overnight.