Lorenzo Musetti
Lorenzo Musetti put Italy 1-0 up in their United Cup tie with Poland. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS
  • tennis

Italy’s quick start in United Cup knockout

Murray Wenzel January 4, 2023

Poland’s world No.1 Iga Swiatek will attempt to level her country’s United Cup tie with Italy after Lorenzo Musetti blasted out of the blocks in Brisbane.

The Italian world No.23 wasted no time in beating Daniel Michalski 6-1 6-1 in Wednesday’s Brisbane city final of the new mixed teams event.

Swiatek faces Martina Trevisan next, needing a win to stop Italy moving within one point of a berth in Sydney’s semi-finals which start on Friday.

In Sydney, American Madison Keys found a way to halt British upstart Katie Swan, 2-6 6-3 6-4.

An upset was brewing after Swan’s near-perfect first set was followed by more impressive tennis, until Keys’ power game saw her home.

Greece, powered by Stefanos Tsitsipas, play Croatia in the Perth city final later on Wednesday. 

