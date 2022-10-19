AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Itchy fish ambush sharks to use them as scratching posts.
Itchy fish ambush sharks to use them as scratching posts, an Aussie researcher says. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • environmental issue

Itchy fish use sharks as scratching posts

Tracey Ferrier October 20, 2022

If you were a fish with a terrible itch, and no hands or feet to assist, oh what would you do to get out of this stew, to make the itch cease and desist?

It turns out ambushing sharks is the answer.

Yes, that’s right. Fearless ocean-going fish desperate for relief routinely chase down their predators and use them as scratching posts.

It sounds like a high-risk solution, but marine ecologist Chris Thompson, who’s just documented the behaviour off Western Australia, says the sharks don’t seem to mind and he’s yet to witness a fish fatality.

“If you think about it, if you’re offshore, there’s not really anything to scrape against,” he says.

“In inshore environments, sometimes fish will scrape against the sand, or against rocks, there’s one paper that documents them scraping against turtles. And there are cleaner wrasses in reef environments that take dead skin and parasites off fish.

“But offshore, if you don’t have any hands, and you don’t have anyone else to scratch your back, I guess those nice, sandpapery sharks become a bit more attractive.”

Dr Thompson, who has also documented the behaviour off Ascension Island in the South Atlantic and off Mexico’s Pacific coast, says different fish have distinctly different techniques to get what they want and avoid the toothy end of the shark.

“The tuna were actually really orderly. They’d always come up from behind the shark, fairly quickly, and stop and hold position just behind the tail.

“They seemed to be waiting until the tail was in the perfect position, then they’d speed up again and rub the side of their head or undersurface against the tail and shoot out to the side, away from the shark.”

“If there were multiple tuna they’d go back to the end of the queue, and start lining up again.”

But rainbow runners lacked any sense of decorum.

“They were quite unruly. They’d just kind of form a school around the back half of the shark and they’d dart out and hit different parts – still at that back portion of the shark though, away from the head.”

Dr Thompson says the sharks didn’t seem to mind, and he has a couple of theories about that.

One is that schooling fish species are often around sharks, the other is that footage of the behaviour was taken using baited cameras, so the sharks may have been focused on the chum in the water.

Since Dr Thompson wrote the paper, researchers around the world have started sharing stories about fish doing the same thing.

Their determination to bump their heads, eyes, gills and sides against the sharks strongly indicates the behaviour is about dislodging parasites, because that’s where fish typically carry them.

The paper has been published in the journal PLOS ONE.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.