AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
King Charles committed, restless and funny, former advisor says.
Australian John Dauth kept in contact with King Charles since being press secretary in the 1970s. Image by AP PHOTO
  • imperial and royal matters

It’s a long way to Australia for new King

Andrew Drummond September 12, 2022

King Charles III”s first visit to Australia as monarch is yet to be confirmed, but will likely be more out of obligation than desire.

The 73-year-old has made 16 trips Down Under, the most recent in 2018 to open the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Former Australian high commissioner to the UK, John Dauth, who also worked as press secretary to the then-Prince of Wales from 1977-1980, told AAP Charles has become more of a ‘home body’ in recent years.

“Travel is a burden, I expect he will probably do quite a lot of it as soon as he can because after all he’s not young,” Mr Dauth said.

“It’s a bloody long way (to Australia) and very demanding.

“The Queen Consort (Camilla) does suffer very badly from jet lag. She doesn’t travel well. So that is going to be a bit of a limitation for them. They don’t actually relish the whole idea of travel. What they do like very much, is being at home.

“They’ll do travel because he has to.”

During his first public address, the King mentioned his ongoing commitment to nations such as Australia. 

“Wherever you may live in the UK, or in the realms and territories across the world, and whatever may be your background or beliefs, I shall endeavour to serve you with loyalty, respect and love,” he said.

Mr Dauth spoke broadly of the King’s affection for Australia and his dedication to staying abreast of domestic issues, including moves to create an Indigenous voice to parliament.

“He’ll be very conscious of the discussion that’s gone on about the voice and … you could reasonably assume that he would have a good deal of sympathy for the development of that,” he said.

In terms of Australia’s republic debate: “He would be determined that whatever happened, if we break the link with the monarchy, that it be done in a decorous way”.

Mr Dauth described the King’s character as committed, restless and funny, and that his time on the throne is unlikely to bring great change to procedure.

“I don’t think there are going to be a lot of surprises here and in the main, he will be a very predictable sovereign.”

The King “has always been a bit restless”.

“He’s always been restless to find for himself a niche or as many niches as possible, where he can make a difference,” Mr Dauth said, adding that the new role will likely fulfil some of those feelings of restlessness.

The former advisor also nominated the King’s sense of humour as a stand out among his personality traits.

“He’s an incredibly amusing fellow,” he said.

“People have only just now started to focus on the Queen’s sense of humour … it was really unknown until after her death. But he has inherited that from her. He’s a naturally funny person.”

Mr Dauth recalled that one of the first things the Prince requested of him was to arrange to see a show by Australian comedian Barry Humphries.

“He relates very easily to Barry and to comedians like that. He’s just a naturally amusing guy.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.