AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Ivan Cleary
NRL coach Ivan Cleary had to be admitted to ICU after a blood clot from his leg spread to his lungs. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Ivan Cleary reveals reason for ICU scare

Jasper Bruce June 16, 2022

NRL premiership-winning coach Ivan Cleary has experienced a nasty health scare, with a blood clot from his leg spreading to his lungs forcing him into ICU.

As a result, the Penrith mentor has been prevented from flying to Redcliffe for the reigning premiers’ match against the Warriors on Saturday.

But an upbeat Cleary, who missed last weekend’s win over Newcastle, downplayed the scare on Thursday, saying the clot “wasn’t as dramatic” as it sounds.

“I had a little bit of a scare on the weekend,” Cleary said. “I had a blood clot in my leg, which ended up in my lungs as well. Obviously once that happens you get sent straight to the hospital.

“I got really well looked after and luckily I’ve got a good team behind me and we got another win up. I’m all right. It’s a bit of a drag but we’ll get there.”

Cleary said the blood clot had been caused by an ongoing issue with his knee, which became infected earlier in the season and had twice been operated on before the clot emerged.

But the coach said he could see a light at the end of the tunnel and was planning to be back on deck for Penrith’s clash with the Sydney Roosters on July 1.

“I’ve just got to be on medication for a while,” he said.

His absence will present long-serving assistant Cameron Ciraldo wiith another audition for a head coaching job, which Cleary concedes could come at a rival club as early as next year.

Canterbury, Wests Tigers and the Warriors are all looking for a head coach with Ciraldo linked to all of them.

Cleary warned his right-hand man not to move to the wrong club.

“Of course I’d like him to stay,” Cleary said. “But he’s my mate and I’d like to help him as well in his own career and what he wants.

“I’ve had some experience that I could help him with but he’s a smart guy and he’s just working through it. 

“One thing’s for sure, if you don’t take the right job it’s a pretty short career.”

Cleary said Craig Fitzgibbon had provided the perfect template for Ciraldo, as the former Sydney Roosters star served as Trent Robinson’s long-term assistant before taking on the leading role with Cronulla.

“He was probably in a similar position to Cam for a very long time and it looks like he’s probably landed a pretty good (job),” Cleary added, with the Sharks destined to play finals football this season.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.