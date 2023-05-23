AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jack de Belin
Veteran Jack de Belin will lead the Dragons with regular skipper Ben Hunt away with Origin duties. Image by Mark Evans/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Jack De Belin set to be named Dragons captain

George Clarke May 23, 2023

Jack de Belin will assume the role of St George Illawarra captain for the first time when the NRL club faces the Dolphins without regular skipper Ben Hunt.

With Hunt in State of Origin camp with Queensland, Dragons interim coach Ryan Carr has handed de Belin the captaincy for Thursday’s game at Redcliffe.

Anthony Griffin, who was sacked by the club last week, considered the possibility of making de Belin skipper in 2021.

De Belin previously co-captained the club in a trial game in 2017.

He has not held a captaincy position since he was stood down on allegations of sexual assault at the start of the 2019 season.

The 32-year-old forward was later cleared of one charge, with a jury unable to reach a verdict on a further five charges and allowing him to return to the NRL midway through the 2021 campaign.  

