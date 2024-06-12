Jack making up for lost time at Olympic swim trials

In a sport defined by seconds, swimmer Shayna Jack lost two years.

And she’s determined to make up for lost time at Australia’s Olympic selection trials in Brisbane.

Jack, seeking to make her first Olympic team after a two-year doping ban, has qualified for Wednesday night’s women’s 200m freestyle final.

The race features world record holder Mollie O’Callaghan and reigning Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus.

Titmus was quickest through Wednesday morning’s heats in one minute 55.50 seconds with O’Callaghan (1:55.68) next best.

Ariarne Titmus was fastest in the 200m freestyle heats. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS

Jack, who watched the Toyko Games of 2021 having just served her doping ban, was sixth-fastest in 1:56.98.

The 25-year-old was initially suspended for four years after testing positive to the banned substance Ligandrol about three weeks before the 2019 world championships.

The Queenslander’s ban was reduced to two years on appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which found she did not knowingly ingest the substance.

Jack’s suspension ended in July 2021, two weeks before the Tokyo Olympics started but ruling her out of the preceding trials.

She knows the two years, in a swimming sense, are forever lost. But her Olympic dream isn’t.

“It would probably be one of the most special moments,” Jack said of the prospect of becoming an Olympian.

“But for me, I don’t think anything will trump just returning to the pool in general.

“No matter what the result is, I have already proven myself coming back and doing what I had to do and fight to get here.

“So I have already done my job and now it’s time to enjoy.”

Mollie O’Callaghan was second-fastest qualifier for the 200 free final. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS

Such is the world-leading talent of O’Callaghan and Titmus, Jack – whose specialty is the 50m and 100m freestyle – is seeking a top-six finish in the 200m freestyle final to ensure a spot in Australia’s 4x200m freestyle relay squad in Paris.

At last year’s world championships, Jack, O’Callaghan, Titmus and Brianna Throssell, who was fifth-fastest into the Brisbane final, set a world record when winning the relay gold.

But fellow finalists in Brisbane including Lani Pallister, Meg Harris and Jamie Perkins all have designs on breaking into the team for a relay the Australians will be raging gold-medal favourites for in Paris.

Also Wednesday morning, Cameron McEvoy topped times in the men’s 50m freestyle heats, touching in 21.43 seconds.

Kyle Chalmers (22.12) was fifth-fastest through the heats in his first swim of the trials.

“It’s not something that I ever work or train for or follow, I wouldn’t even know the qualifying time for it,” said Chalmers, who will race his pet 100m freestyle on Thursday.

In the men’s 200m butterfly, Matt Temple (1:56.45) was quickest through the heats, followed by Bowen Gough (1:57.60).