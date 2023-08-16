Jack Robinson barrels his way to Paris Olympics

Australian Jack Robinson has pulled off a remarkable barrel ride at the Tahiti Pro to secure an Olympic berth and keep his World Surf League title hopes alive.

Robinson entered the 10th and last stop of the season ranked eighth in the world, meaning he needed a huge result in Tahiti in order to snare a berth at the end-of-season finals.

The renowned big-wave rider shone in the round of 16 on Tuesday (Wednesday AEST), tallying a two-wave total of 16.40 to beat countryman Liam O’Brien (12.03).

Robinson’s best wave was a barrel that earned him a 9.40 ride.

The 25-year-old looked set to be wiped out by the collapsing wave, but he somehow made it out the other end to complete the stunning ride.

“It was so cool. The drop was so crazy,” Robinson told the WSL website.

“I did a big pump and I was like, ‘Oh, I can’t see anything’, And afterwards I came out. It was a special moment.”

The result earned Robinson provisional qualification for the 2024 Paris Games, with the surfing event to be held in Tahiti.

It was a huge effort to qualify by Robinson, who missed the Margaret River Pro with a knee injury and then had three consecutive 17th-placed finishes while he was recovering from the ailment.

“I’m super happy. I’m so stoked,” Robinson said of securing an Olympic berth.

“At the start of the year I had some really good results, and then it was hard to find form through a few of the events (while battling the injury).

“But I had to stick with it. I couldn’t stop, because otherwise I wouldn’t have gotten any points.

“They were like, ‘You can’t surf until the end’. I was like, ‘No, I’m going to go surf and push through it’. I’m really happy I secured that.”

Robinson will take on world No.5 Yago Dora in the Tahiti Pro quarter-finals.

The match-up is fortunate for Robinson, given he couldn’t afford for Dora to make a deep run at the event as the battle for fifth spot heats up.

If Robinson wins the Tahiti Pro, he will secure his top-five berth.

Anything else, and he will need other results to fall his way.

A loss to Dora in the quarters will end his title hopes.

“It’s step by step, I’m not even really thinking about that right now,” Robinson said of his top-five hopes.

“I’m just going with the flow.”

The women’s competition, which is up to the last-eight stage, was placed on hold on Wednesday.

When it resumes, eight-time world champion Stephanie Gilmore will be aiming to keep her title defence alive when she takes on US star Caroline Marks.

World No.2 Tyler Wright faces Brazil’s Tatiana Weston-Webb and Australian Molly Picklum – ranked fourth – will challenge Caitlin Simmers of the United States.