Comeback swimmer Shayna Jack.
Shayna Jack has qualified fastest for the 50m freestyle final at the Australian swimming titles. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS
  • swimming

Jack shines again at Aussie swim titles

Steve Larkin May 22, 2022

Shayna Jack’s successful swimming comeback after a doping ban has continued by topping qualifying in the 50 metres freestyle at the Australian championships.

Jack clocked 24.23 seconds in her heat on Sunday morning in Adelaide to book lane four for the night final.

Meg Harris (24.84) was next-best on the final day of the nationals, which double as a selection meet for next month’s world titles and the Commonwealth Games starting in late July.

Australia’s team for both international events will be announced when competition finishes on Sunday night.

Jack, whose two-year doping ban ended last year, has already sealed selection on both teams by finishing second behind Mollie O’Callaghan in the 100m freestyle final last Wednesday night.

In Sunday’s women’s 400m freestyle, dual Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus was quickest through the heats while triple Olympic gold medallist Kaylee McKeown was fastest in the women’s 200m individual medley heats.

Mitch Larkin (men’s 100m backstroke), Brianna Throssell (women’s 200m butterfly) and Sam Williamson (men’s 50m breaststroke) were quickest into their respective finals.

