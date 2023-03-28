AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Canberra Raiders NRL player Jack Wighton.
Canberra five-eighth Jack Wighton has told the club he plans to test the open market. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Jack Wighton tells Raiders he’ll test NRL open market

Alex Mitchell March 28, 2023

Jack Wighton could be on the move for the first time in his NRL career after telling Canberra he plans to test the open market.

The 2020 Dally M medallist has told the Raiders he won’t pick up an option on his contract for the 2024 season and will instead search for a new deal, presumably long-term.

It does not mean Wighton, 30, will leave the Raiders, with the club preparing to fight to retain their superstar, one-club player.

CEO Don Furner acknowledged it could be the five-eighth’s last big contract and encouraged him to consider his options.

“Jack has been incredibly loyal to the Raiders over 14 seasons and never tested himself on the market, he has always committed to this club,” Furner told AAP.

“Jack has a very young family, and this could be his last contract, so he should make sure he is absolutely 100 per cent comfortable with his decision.

“The Raiders will do whatever we can to keep Jack a one-club player and will continue to talk to his management about a package to retain him.”

Wighton, a World Cup winner with Australia and a NSW State of Origin talent, debuted with the Raiders in 2012 and sits tied for sixth on their all-time games list.

He penned a five-year deal with the club at the start of 2020, but had individual player options for 2023 and 2024, needing to trigger the option by round 10.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.