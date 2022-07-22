Jackson records second fastest 200m ever

Jamaican Shericka Jackson has run the second-fastest women’s 200m time ever to win gold at the world athletics championships in Eugene.

Jackson clocked 21.45 seconds to destroy a field of the highest quality.

The only quicker time ever recorded was the 21.34 set by the late Florence Griffith-Joyner at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

Fellow Jamaican and world 100m champ Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was second on Thursday in 21.81 and Britian’s Dina Asher-Smith claimed the bronze in 22.02.

Not to be outdone, Noah Lyles stripped one hundredth of a second from the legendary Michael Johnson’s US record to win the men’s half-lap title in 19.31.

Johnson’s national mark of 19.32 had stood since the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and was the world record until usurped by Usain Bolt 12 years later.

The US swept the medals in Eugene.

Kenny Bednarek was second in 19.77 and teenager Erriyon Knighton pocketed bronze in 19.80.