Jai Hindley in push for Grand Tour history

Jai Hindley admits he’s nervously taking a ride into the unknown as he seeks to join cycling’s immortals by winning a second Grand Tour of the year.

The man from Perth, who joined the sport’s elite by becoming only the second Australian to win one of the Grand Tours at this year’s Giro d’Italia, reckons he’s up for the challenge of now winning the Vuelta a Espana.

The 26-year-old can become only the 10th man ever to win two of the three Grand tours – the Giro, Vuelta and Tour de France – in a single year, joining legends like Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault, Miguel Indurain and Jacques Anquetil.

The last to achieve the feat was Briton Chris Froome, who won the Tour and the Vuelta in 2017.

“Yeah, you never know … it would be pretty nice,” Bora-Hansgrohe’s Hindley told reporters on Wednesday as he prepared for Friday’s opening stage of the three-week Spanish tour – a team time trial in the Dutch town of Utrecht.

“I’m not really thinking of winning the Vuelta, just focused on doing the best result possible. It would be special if the team could win here and, hopefully, we can do that, but it will be a long hard three weeks.”

Asked if he felt more or less pressure after his breakthrough Giro triumph in May, when he followed 2011 Tour de France winner Cadel Evans as an Australian Grand Tour winner, Hindley mused: “A bit of both.

“It was really cool to win the Giro in my first year so I guess it does take a bit of pressure off – but, at the same time, I won the Giro, so now the expectation is for me to back up that performance – and I’m up for that challenge.

“It’s just like going into the unknown, I guess. I’ve never done two grand tours in one year.

“I’ve tried do everything right. Like having time off after the Giro, really putting the feet up for a bit, then slowly building it back up again and also doing an altitude camp (in Andorra) before this.

“I’m a bit nervous because I don’t know how I’ll go, especially in that last week. But I’m really excited for it.”

Just as at the Giro, though, Bora-hansgrohe will have a triple-pronged attack in the general classification, with Colombian Sergio Higuita and Dutchman Wilco Kelderman also in the mix.

“We’ve come here with three good guys for the GC and more or less we’ll let the road decide (who’ll be the leader) like we did at the Giro,” said Hindley.

“It worked there – that’s not to say it will work here – but I think the guys we’ve brought are really good.

“No-one in the team has a crazy ego. So if I lose time in the first week, for sure I’m going to do the best I can to help whoever we’ve got on GC, and vice-versa.”

Hindley’s Italian triumph came accompanied by his now-celebrated suggestion that he hadn’t gone to the Giro to “put socks on centipedes” – in other words, he wasn’t there to mess around.

So did the same apply to the Vuelta? “I dunno mate, we’ll see!” smiled Hindley.

“You do everything you can to be in the best shape you can coming into a Grand Tour but it’s really hard to know until the racing kicks off – so keep that question on ice!”