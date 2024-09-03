AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
turner
James Turner set a new world record on his way to winning the men's 400m T36 in Paris. Image by AP PHOTO
  • paralympic games

James Turner wins gold, sets new world record in 400m

George Clarke September 3, 2024

Australian sprinter James Turner has smashed his own world record en route to claiming Paralympic gold in the men’s T36 400m.

Turner was quickest off the mark at the Stade de France in Paris on Tuesday and began to take the lead as the runners made their way on the penultimate bend.

Turner
 T36 sprinter James Turner added gold in Paris to go with previous ones from Rio and Tokyo. Image by Drew Chislett/AAP PHOTOS 

The 28-year-old then showed a remarkable turn of pace as he came down the home stretch to finish in a time of 51.54.

It beat Turner’s own world record of 51.71 which he set in Dubai in 2019. 

Turner has now won gold medals across Games in Rio, Tokyo and Paris and his triumph – Australia’s ninth gold of the 2024 Games – came after the sprinter was struck down by a bout of glandular fever earlier in the year. 

“It’s a brilliant feeling, so much work, not just from myself, but all the team has gone into this,” said Turner, whose run secured Australia’s first track medal in Paris. 

“To be able to bring it home for them, it’s amazing.

“It wasn’t effortless, but it’s good that I could make it look like that.” 

Turner’s win was Australia’s only medal on the track in the morning session, with Madison de Rozario finishing fifth in the women’s T54 1500m.

