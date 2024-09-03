James Turner wins gold, sets new world record in 400m

Australian sprinter James Turner has smashed his own world record en route to claiming Paralympic gold in the men’s T36 400m.

Turner was quickest off the mark at the Stade de France in Paris on Tuesday and began to take the lead as the runners made their way on the penultimate bend.

T36 sprinter James Turner added gold in Paris to go with previous ones from Rio and Tokyo. Image by Drew Chislett/AAP PHOTOS

The 28-year-old then showed a remarkable turn of pace as he came down the home stretch to finish in a time of 51.54.

It beat Turner’s own world record of 51.71 which he set in Dubai in 2019.

Turner has now won gold medals across Games in Rio, Tokyo and Paris and his triumph – Australia’s ninth gold of the 2024 Games – came after the sprinter was struck down by a bout of glandular fever earlier in the year.

“It’s a brilliant feeling, so much work, not just from myself, but all the team has gone into this,” said Turner, whose run secured Australia’s first track medal in Paris.

“To be able to bring it home for them, it’s amazing.

“It wasn’t effortless, but it’s good that I could make it look like that.”

Turner’s win was Australia’s only medal on the track in the morning session, with Madison de Rozario finishing fifth in the women’s T54 1500m.