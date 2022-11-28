AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Phil Jaques has been relieved of his duties as coach of NSW.
Phil Jaques has been relieved of his duties as coach of NSW after a poor start to the season. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Jaques pays price for NSW horror start

Scott Bailey November 29, 2022

NSW have axed former Test opener Phil Jaques as coach after the state’s worst start to a Sheffield Shield season in 14 years.

A review was already planned during the Big Bash League break into the horror beginning to the campaign, but officials expedited proceedings with a crucial meeting early on Tuesday.

By just after 9am Jaques had exited the job, with veteran coach Greg Shipperd to take over on an interim basis for the rest of the season.

The move comes after NSW failed to win a game in their first five Shield matches, while they are also last on the one-day ladder with just one win from five games.

While the team have been impacted by Australian selection and injuries, their line up still boasts the likes of internationals Moises Henriques, Sean Abbott and Kurtis Patterson.

Jaques took NSW to a Sheffield Shield title in his second season in charge of the Blues in 2019-20, and a one-day title the following year, but was off-contract this season amid the team’s terrible start.

“On behalf of all at Cricket NSW I’d like to thank Phil for his contribution to cricket in NSW as both a player and coach,” head of performance Greg Mail said.

“Phil is an immensely passionate NSW person and has given his all in his time as head coach, but we feel that now is the right time to make a change. We wish Phil well in his future endeavours.”

The change comes just two days out from NSW’s last Shield match before the BBL break, with the Blues set to face Victoria in Melbourne from Thursday.

Shipperd does at least bring some continuity, also working with several players as Sydney Sixers BBL coach.

He won five Shield titles during 23 years in charge of Tasmania and Victoria, and boasts one of the most impressive coaching records in Australian domestic cricket.

“Greg Shipperd’s cricket acumen and his coaching record is well renowned,” Mail said.

“And we are very pleased that he has agreed to guide our Blues program while we take the time to understand our next move.

“He has existing relationships with many of the players and staff and I expect his transition into the group, starting with this week’s match against Victoria, will be seamless.”

