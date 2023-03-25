AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Jason Day driving at WGC Match Play
Jason Day driving at the sixth in Austin on his way to victory in his WGC Match Play last-16 match. Image by AP PHOTO
  • golf

Jason Day battles into quarter-finals at WGC Match Play

AAP March 26, 2023

Jason Day has continued his terrific revival by battling into the quarter-finals of the final WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and setting up a mouth-watering clash with world No.1 Scottie Scheffler.

But the hopes of two Australians featuring in the last-eight of the prestigious $US20 million ($A30 million) event in Texas were ended on Saturday morning when Lucas Herbert played superbly, only to be out-duelled by Rory McIlroy in a high-quality last-16 clash.

Day, beginning to offer a few reminders of the form that made him the world No.1 seven years ago, ended the adventures of US milestone man Matt Kuchar, winning 1 up after a tight contest.

It continued the 35-year-old Queenslander’s stellar form at Austin Country Club as he followed up his group victories over Adam Svensson (4&2), Frenchman Victor Perez (2&1) and two-time major winner Collin Morikawa (4&3).

Day, winner of the event in his heyday in 2014 and 2016, was largely in control after following up a winning birdie at the fifth with a dazzling eagle at the par-5 sixth, when he put his second shot from 259 yards to within 10 foot for an eagle to go two up.

But Kuchar, who’d been looking to surpass Tiger Woods’ record number of wins at the event in its final edition with a 37th triumph, fought back to square matters by birdieing the 13th.

The turning point came at the long 16th when Day’s birdie was enough to edge him into a lead he was not about to relinquish as he sets his sights on a first tour victory since 2018.

But he couldn’t have a tougher quarter-final than facing Masters and Players champ Scheffler, who wasn’t at his best but still beat J.T. Poston 1 up, having to win the last two holes to come from behind after being on the back foot for much of the inward nine.

Bendigo’s Herbert played some tremendous golf, matching world No.3 McIlroy shot for shot over much of the morning. 

He finished up six-under-par for his round but the Northern Irishman proved stronger, holing out consistently well on the home stretch and birdieing the last three holes to win 2 up.

McIlroy, who effectively finished nine under in a bogey-free round, had some words of consolation for his beaten opponent, saying: “Looking over the stats of the last few days, Lucas had probably played some of the best golf of everyone, so I knew I was in for a tough game. 

“I got off to a really good start but every time I hit it in close, he’d answer me with a birdie. I had to hole some good putts over the final nine to keep my nose in front.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.