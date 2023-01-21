AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Jason Day
Jason Day has found some hot scoring form as he starts his year on the PGA Tour. Image by AP PHOTO
  • golf

Jason Day finding form on PGA Tour

AAP January 21, 2023

Jason Day has shown promising signs with a blistering second round to be tied third in the US PGA Tour’s The American Express tournament in California.

Playing his first tournament of the year, the 35-year-old Australian former world No.1 fired a flawless eight-under-par 64 on Friday.

Swing changes to ease strain on his problematic back were clicking as he included six birdies and an eagle in his round on the Pete Dye Stadium course – one of three courses in use for the event – to get to 13 under.

Day is five shots behind the leader, American rookie Davis Thompson, who followed his opening 62 with a 64 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course to be two strokes clear of world No.4 Jon Rahm (64).   

Day is tied with Tom Kim (62), J.T. Poston (66), Sungjae Im ( 66) and Tyler Duncan (67).

“The body is almost there. It’s more so the swing now,” said Day, who is ranked No.115 these days and claimed the last of his 12 US Tour wins back in 2018. 

“It’s more swing-related stuff. Kind of like really cementing the changes in. That way that I can just go out there and see a pin and just hit at it.

“Instead of focusing on like a few key areas where I actually have to focus on to be able to create or hit a shot. 

“So really, really close.”

The 23-year-old Thompson made three more eagles Friday for a total of five through 36 holes to tie the PGA Tour record for the most in a 72-hole tournament since 1983.

“I just had some good numbers into par-5s and was able to execute my shots,” Thompson said. “I had some putts drop. So it was nice to make some eagles.”

Rahm, who won two weeks ago at Kapalua, matched his score from a day earlier at La Quinta.

“Feeling great. Lot of confidence,” Rahm said. “Having essentially the hardest course two days in a row, but I’m in a really good position. So hopefully I can keep the good game going.”

Second-ranked Scottie Scheffler and sixth-ranked Xander Schauffele were in a group of five at 11 under that also included Justin Rose. World No.5 Patrick Cantlay was in a group of seven at 10 under while No.7 Will Zalatoris was at 6 under.

Harrison Endycott is best of the other Australians at tied 34th at eight under after a 71 at La Quinta, with Aaron Baddeley (68) a further three shots back and Cam Davis a distant tied 120th after a 71.

with The AP

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.