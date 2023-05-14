AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Jason Moloney
Jason Moloney has triumphed to claim boxing's WBO bantamweight world title. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • boxing

Jason Moloney wins boxing world title at third attempt

Adrian Warren May 14, 2023

Jason Moloney has produced a slick performance to win a world boxing title at his third attempt with a majority points win over Filipino Vincent Astrolabio in Stockton, California.

The 32-year-old dominated the fight for the vacant WBO bantamweight title with his left jab and movement, rarely allowing his power-punching opponent to land anything significant.

Moloney appeared to have won the fight comfortably but one judge scored the bout 114-114, though the other two had him ahead 115-113  and 116-112.

On the odd occasion Astrolabio landed, Moloney did a great job of tying him up .

The Filipino was rarely able to back up Moloney, who fought a smart, disciplined fight.

In two previous world title attempts, Moloney lost a contentious split decision to IBF champion Emmanuel Rodriguez in 2018 and was stopped in seven rounds by IBF and WBA title holder Naoya Inoue in 2020.

Undisputed champion Inoue has moved up a division, leaving his titles vacant.

Moloney has won his last five fights since the loss to Inoue to improve to 26-2.

Astrolabio dropped to 18-4 after suffering his first loss in seven fights.

Moloney’s twin brother Andrew will fight Japan’s Junto Nakatani in Las Vegas next weekend for the vacant WBO flyweight title.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.