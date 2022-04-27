AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Jaylen Adams
Jaylen Adams of the Kings is the NBL's new MVP, beating Bryce Cotton and Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • basketball

Jaylen Adams wins NBL MVP award

Justin Chadwick April 27, 2022

Bryce Cotton’s bid for a third straight NBL MVP has fallen short after Sydney Kings star Jaylen Adams beat him for the illustrious award.

Adams polled 105 votes to edge out Perth Wildcats scoring machine Cotton (94 votes) and Melbourne’s Jo Lual-Acuil Jr (62 votes).

After an injury-riddled start to the season, Adams exploded onto the scene and played a key role in the Kings’ 13-match winning run.

The 25-year-old averaged 20.1 points, 6.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds for the season and became one of the most electrifying players in the league.

Cotton averaged a league-high 22.68 points per game this season, but the Wildcats narrowly missed out on a spot in the play-offs, ending a 35-year finals streak.

Scott Roth won the Lindsay Gaze trophy for coach of the year after guiding the Tasmania JackJumpers into the play-offs in their first season. 

The JackJumpers defeated every team at least once this season, a feat never achieved by a club in thier first campaign.

MVP finalists Adams, Cotton and Lual-Acuil were joined in the All-NBL First Team by Perth’s Vic Law and Illawarra’s Antonius Cleveland.

The All-NBL Second Team comprised of Melbourne duo Chris Goulding and Matthew Dellavedova, Tasmania’s Josh Adams, Sydney’s Xavier Cooks and South East Melbourne’s Mitch Creek.

The Cairns Taipans also featured, with Keanu Pinder taking home the most improved player gong while Bul Kuol won rookie of the year.

The Damian Martin Trophy for defensive player of the year will be staying in Illawarra, with Antonius Cleveland becoming the second Hawk to win it in as many years after Justin Simon.

Melbourne’s defensive star Shea Ili was named the best sixth man.

Vaughan Mayberry was named referee of the year.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.