Jillaroos edge NZ to claim narrow RLWC win

Australia survived a scare against New Zealand, claiming a gritty 10-8 win to book a Rugby League World Cup semi-final meeting with Papua New Guinea.

In the tightest and most-attritional game of the women’s tournament so far, both sides scored two tries apiece on a windy and blustery night in front of 3,370 fans in York.

In the end the goalkicking of veteran Australian halfback Ali Brigginshaw proved the difference.

Kiwi counterpart Brianna Clark was unable to hit either of her shots and it means New Zealand will now play hosts England in the other semi-final in a double header at the LNER Community Stadium in York on Monday (Tuesday AEDT).

The Kiwi Ferns match-up loomed as Australia’s toughest test of the group stage after they dispatched of France and the Cook Islands by a combined scoreline of 162-0.

Both teams are strong contenders to reach the grand final at Old Trafford next week and with qualification for the knockout stages assured, you could have been forgiven for thinking it might have lacked intensity.

But what transpired was an intense and enthralling battle.

It took until the 20th minute for either side to break the deadlock, with Jillaroos five-eighth Tarryn Aiken crashing over from close range before Brigginshaw converted.

The Jillaroos had to work for every metre with the powerful Kiwi pack led by wrecking ball back-rower Amber Hall causing Australia’s defence no end of problems.

The New Zealanders finally got their reward after some sustained pressure when a well-weighted Raecene McGregor grubber bounced up kindly for Apii Nicholls to touch down on the half hour mark.

Australia led 6-4 at the break but the kicking game of Dally M Player of the Year McGregor was giving the Jillaroos headaches at the back.

Australian fullback Sam Bremner had a tough night under a constant aerial assault, but it was when she returned one of McGregor’s kicks that she was left feeling red-faced.

Bremner got back to the halfway line where she had the ball ripped off her by rampaging centre Mele Hufanga.

She didn’t make it to the tryline but on the ensuing set the Kiwis went in on the left flank through Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly in the 55th minute.

Clark failed to make the conversion and for the first time at this tournament Australia trailed, if only briefly.

Julia Robinson finished on the right wing in the 62nd minute and while New Zealand threw everything at them, the Australian defence was able to hold on for a narrow victory.